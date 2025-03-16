DS Polo clinch 62nd National Open Polo Championship trophy

LAHORE: Team DS Polo emerged title winners in the Bank Alfalah 62nd National Open Polo Championship for the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2025, organized by the Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.

In the final, after an exhilarating contest in the closing moments, DS Polo defeated the FG Polo team by 7-6. A large number of spectators gathered at the Lahore Polo Club to watch the final match, with the guest of honor being the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari. Accompanying him were former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan, Bank Alfalah CEO Atif Bajwa, the club’s President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, executive committee members, and many prominent figures from various segments of society.

In the final, the FG Polo team maintained their lead over DS Polo for four and a half chukkers, but in the final moments, DS Polo scored two magnificent goals to win the match 7-6 and claim the 62nd edition of the championship trophy. For DS Polo, Lao Abelenda scored four goals, Max Will Charlton scored two, and Daniyal Sheikh netted the winning goal. For FG Polo, Raul Laplacette smashed in five fabulous goals while Mian Abbas Mukhtar stuck one.

At the end of the final, awards in various categories were presented. Club Secretary Lt Col (R) Umar Amir was recognized for his team’s excellent performance, along with the club’s Admin In-charge Muhammad Irfan, Polo Manager Muhammad Imran, Accounts Head Muhammad Faisal, Security Officer Muhammad Arif, and Head Groundsman Muhammad Khalid. Additionally, among the best polo players of the year, the Best Pakistani Polo Player Award was given to Hamza Mawaz Khan, and the Most Important Player Award went to Mian Abbas Mukhtar.

In the 0–4 goal category, the Best Player Award was given to Raja Samiullah, and the Most Improved Player Award to Muhammad Ali Malik; in the –2 to 0 goal category, the award was presented to Abdullah Khattak, and in the 0–2 goal category, Chaudhry Hayat Mahmood was honored. In the 2–4 goal category, Raja Mikael Sami received the Best Player Award, Ibrahim Sultan was recognized with the Emerging Talent Award, and the Lady Player Award was given to Manam Faisal. The Spirit of Polo Award went to Faisal Khan, the Most Valuable Pakistani Player Award to Ahmed Ali Tiwana, while the Best Foreign Player Award was presented to Max Charlton.

Furthermore, the Syed Wajid Ali Trophy was given to Daniyal Sheikh’s mare, Anatolia. President Asif Ali Zardari personally distributed the awards among the players and lauded all the prize winners for their brilliant performances.