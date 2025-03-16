Donald Trump Break His Silence On Tiger Woods’ Romance With Vanessa Trump

Former President Donald Trump reportedly approves of Tiger Woods’ relationship with his ex-daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump, according to sources at Mar-a-Lago.

An insider told Page Six that Trump, 78, is aware of the romance and supports it. “Trump knows about him dating Vanessa and is said to approve,” the source revealed.

The golf legend and Vanessa, 47, both reside in Florida and have ties to the sport, with Vanessa’s daughter, Kai Trump, being an avid golfer. A Trump insider noted that “Trump and Tiger are tight,” recalling how Woods received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from him in 2019.

Woods, 49, has privately praised Trump for his contributions to golf and recently attended a Black History Month reception at the White House, where he was seen wearing his Medal of Freedom. Additionally, Trump has reportedly invited Woods to play golf with Kai at his Florida club.

Though it’s unclear how Woods and Vanessa met, sources say they are a “good match” due to their shared experiences in the public eye and commitment to privacy. Their children also attend the same school, which may have led to their connection.

Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. divorced in 2018, while Woods split from Elin Nordegren in 2010. Don Jr. is now dating Bettina Anderson after ending his engagement to Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Neither Trump nor Woods has publicly commented on the relationship, but insiders s