Ben Affleck Spotted With Kids In LA Amid Jennifer Garner Reunion Buzz

Ben Affleck was seen out in Los Angeles this week enjoying a casual stroll with his two eldest children, Violet, 19, and Seraphina, 16, following recent speculation about his relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The 52-year-old actor, dressed in a blue button-up, khaki pants, and a navy cardigan, walked alongside Violet, who affectionately draped her arm over his shoulder while wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and jeans. Seraphina later joined them in an all-black outfit.

This sighting comes just weeks after Affleck and Garner, 52, were spotted sharing a warm moment during a family paintball outing with their 13-year-old son, Samuel. The Gone Girl star was seen wrapping his arm around Garner’s waist as she focused on her target at Combat Paintball Park in Castaic, California.

While the former couple has maintained a strong co-parenting relationship since finalizing their divorce in 2018, their recent closeness has reportedly caused tension in Garner’s relationship with businessman John Miller. A source told Page Six that Miller, 47, issued an ultimatum, stating he “doesn’t want to see anything like that again or he has no choice but to walk away.”

Although Garner has reportedly reassured Miller that she has no interest in rekindling her romance with Affleck, insiders claim the Argo director would welcome “another chance” with her. Sources have previously noted that the exes have been spending more time together, especially after Affleck’s split from Jennifer Lopez in January.

For now, Affleck and Garner continue to co-parent their three children while navigating their personal lives, with their bond remaining as strong as ever.