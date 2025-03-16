8 Bottled Water Brands Sealed By PFA For Unsafe Contamination Levels

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has shut down eight bottled water plants after tests revealed dangerously high levels of chemical and bacterial contamination, making them unsafe for consumption.

The crackdown follows an alarming report by the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), which found that several bottled water brands marketed as pure were instead posing serious health risks. Test results compared to Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) benchmarks showed excessive levels of arsenic, sodium, potassium, and microbiological contaminants in multiple brands.

The affected plants include SS Water and Pak Acqua RO Mineral Water in Sahiwal, Premium Safa Purified Water, Orwell, Natural Pure Life, and Life Inn Water Plant in Multan, Sky Rain in Faisalabad, and Iced Well in Sialkot.

“These plants will remain closed until they meet strict corrective measures, including improved water quality, worker medical tests, and documented filter replacements,” said PFA Director General Asim Javed. He reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to public safety, stating, “We will not tolerate the production of substandard bottled water.”

According to the PCRWR report, some contaminated brands contained hazardous levels of sodium, arsenic, and potassium, while others were found to carry dangerous bacteria. The potential health risks range from gastrointestinal infections like cholera to kidney disease, high blood pressure, and even cancer.

The Federal government has assigned PCRWR to conduct quarterly monitoring of bottled water brands under the Ministry of Science and Technology. In its latest assessment, 176 water samples were collected from 20 cities and forwarded to PSQCA and provincial authorities for enforcement action.

Under existing regulations, companies that fail to meet safety standards receive three warnings before their licenses are revoked and production is halted. With this latest crackdown, officials hope to enforce stricter compliance and protect consumers from unsafe drinking water.