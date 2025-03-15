Zulfikar Bhutto Jr reveals plan to debut politics

KARACHI: Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Junior, the son of slain politician Mir Murtaza Bhutto, has confirmed his intention to enter politics.

Bhutto Jr, in a statement, revealed that he plans to start his political career with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Shaheed Bhutto group, which was founded by his father, a local news channel reported.

“It is true that I intend to enter politics, and I will begin with the PPP Shaheed Bhutto group,” Bhutto Junior said.

He added that his father’s legacy remains strong, and he aims to lead the group in the future.

Bhutto Jr stated that he still has much to learn from his country and its people, emphasising that he does not yet consider himself to have all the answers. He is preparing for his political journey.

He also expressed concern over the water crisis in Sindh, calling it a matter of life and death for the people of the province.

He described the lack of water as a form of cultural genocide, stressing that both humans and wildlife in the region would not survive without access to water.

In response to a question, Bhutto Junior said the Sindh government is “trembling” as it faces increasing protests, including from schoolchildren and women.

He noted that the government is shifting its narrative in response to these widespread demonstrations.