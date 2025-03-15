Will TikTok Be Banned On April 5? Here’s What We Know So Far

The fate of TikTok in the U.S. remains uncertain as the April 5 deadline for a potential ban approaches, with President Donald Trump hinting at a possible extension.

Trump initially signed an executive order delaying the ban for 75 days upon taking office on January 20. The extension expires on April 5, but the president recently told reporters he would “probably” extend it further. Under the law, he can push the deadline by 90 days if ByteDance, TikTok’s China-based parent company, is actively working toward a sale.

The ban stems from the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, signed into law in April 2024 by then-President Joe Biden. The legislation requires ByteDance to sell TikTok to a U.S. owner, citing national security concerns over potential Chinese government surveillance. ByteDance has denied any involvement with the Chinese government but lost a Supreme Court case challenging the law.

Who Is Interested In Buying TikTok?

Trump has stated that “a lot of people” want to buy TikTok, and he is in talks with “four different groups.” While he has not named them, several high-profile figures have publicly expressed interest.

Billionaire Frank McCourt leads The People’s Bid for TikTok, a consortium that includes Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. They propose redesigning TikTok with blockchain technology to give users more control over their data. Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary, known as “Mr. Wonderful,” joined the group in January.

Popular YouTuber MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) has also expressed interest, stating on X that he would buy TikTok “so it doesn’t get banned.” His lawyer later confirmed he was serious about the bid.

What Happens To TikTok On April 5?

If TikTok is not sold to an American company by the deadline, the ban will take effect unless Trump extends the timeline. Attorney General Pam Bondi is responsible for enforcing the law, but it remains unclear whether she will do so immediately.

For now, TikTok users in the U.S. face an uncertain future, with the next few weeks likely determining whether the app continues to operate or faces restrictions.