Trump administration mulls travel ban on 41 nations: report

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is weighing a significant expansion of travel restrictions that would impact citizens from dozens of countries, according to an internal memo and sources familiar with the discussions.

The memo, which was seen by Reuters identifies 41 countries, proposes a full visa suspension for a first group of nations, including Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Cuba, and North Korea.

In the second group, five countries would face partial suspensions that would impact tourist and student visas as well as other immigrant visas, with some exceptions.

In the third group, a total of 26 countries that includes Belarus, Pakistan and Turkmenistan among others would be considered for a partial suspension of US visa issuance if their governments “do not make efforts to address deficiencies within 60 days”, the memo said.

If approved, the policy could lead to full or partial visa suspensions, marking a significant escalation in immigration restrictions.

Three-tiered travel ban proposal

The memo divides the affected countries into three distinct categories:

1. Full visa suspension:

A total of 10 countries, including Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cuba, Somalia, Sudan, Iran, Syria and Yemen, would face a complete suspension of US visa issuance.

2. Partial visa suspension:

Five countries—Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, and South Sudan—would see restrictions affecting tourist, student, and some other immigrant visas, though certain exceptions may apply.

3. Conditional suspension:

26 countries, including Belarus, Pakistan, and Turkmenistan, risk a partial suspension of US visa issuance if their governments fail to address security and vetting deficiencies within 60 days.

List of affected countries

Full Visa Suspension:

Afghanistan

Cuba

Iran

Libya

North Korea

Somalia

Sudan

Syria

Venezuela

Yemen.

Partial visa suspension (Tourist, Student & Other Select Visas):

Eritrea

Haiti

Laos

Myanmar

South Sudan

Conditional partial suspension (If Security Deficiencies Are Not Addressed):

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Belarus

Benin

Bhutan

Burkina Faso

Cabo Verde

Cambodia

Cameroon

Chad

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Dominica

Equatorial Guinea

Gambia

Liberia

Malawi

Mauritania

Pakistan

Republic of the Congo

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Sao Tome and Principe

Sierra Leone

East Timor

Turkmenistan

Vanuatu

Policy origins and potential impact

The proposed ban echoes former President Donald Trump’s 2017 travel ban, which initially targeted seven majority-Muslim countries and was later upheld by the US Supreme Court in 2018 after multiple legal challenges.

Trump’s January 20 executive order directed intensified security vetting of foreign nationals entering the US and mandated that cabinet members submit a list of countries for travel restrictions by March 21. The administration argues that some countries fail to provide adequate security and background information, posing a national security risk.

US officials stress that the list is not final and remains subject to review by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other top administration officials.

An unnamed US official cautioned that changes could still be made before the policy is formally announced.

The State Department has not yet issued a response to the report. However, the proposal is expected to draw international criticism, particularly from the affected nations and human rights organizations.

The New York Times first reported on the list of countries.