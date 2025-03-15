Punjab CTD lassoes TTP-linked suicide bomber in Lahore

Arrested bomber identified as Hafiz Shams, is a resident of Balochistan

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday claimed to have arrested a suicide bomber affiliated with the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) near Burki Road, while another injured terrorist managed to flee.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the intelligence-based operation was carried out to capture the militants. The CTD team engaged in a fierce exchange of fire with the terrorists, during which one suicide bomber was apprehended, while his injured accomplice managed to escape the scene.

The arrested bomber has been identified as Hafiz Shams, a resident of Balochistan, who is linked to the TTP. Authorities recovered a suicide jacket, safety fuse wire, and explosives from his possession.

Upon receiving information about the terrorists, senior police officers arrived at the scene, and CTD teams immediately cordoned off the nearby areas of Burki to conduct a search operation.

The CTD spokesperson also revealed that the terrorists had completed plans for a major attack on Lahore. However, thanks to the timely operation, the city was spared from a large-scale disaster.

A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.