Michelle Obama Opens Up About Marriage Challenges With Barack Amid Divorce Rumors

Michelle Obama is offering rare insight into her marriage with former President Barack Obama, revealing that punctuality has been a long-standing challenge between them.

Speaking on the first episode of her new podcast, IMO (In My Opinion), co-hosted with her brother Craig Robinson, the former First Lady humorously recalled how Barack’s laid-back approach to time has often clashed with her own. “Well, Barack, you know, he had to adjust to what ‘on time’ was,” she said, sharing how their different approaches to punctuality have required adjustments over their 30-year marriage.

Michelle described moments when Barack’s last-minute habits frustrated her, joking that a planned 3 p.m. departure often meant he was still searching for his glasses. She also noted that their daughters, Malia and Sasha, have learned to adapt to her sense of timeliness over the years.

Beyond marriage anecdotes, Michelle reflected on her initial skepticism about Barack’s presidential ambitions. She admitted she thought the idea was “crazy” at first but credited her brother Craig for convincing her to support Barack’s journey. Craig compared it to telling an athlete not to pursue the NBA, which helped Michelle shift her perspective.

The episode also comes amid ongoing speculation about the Obamas’ marriage, with Michelle’s absence from key events fueling rumors of a rift. However, the couple has publicly reaffirmed their bond, most recently sharing affectionate Valentine’s Day posts celebrating their 32-year relationship.

As IMO continues, listeners anticipate more candid discussions from Michelle, offering a deeper look into her life, relationships, and personal challenges.