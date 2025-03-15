Meghan Markle’s Close Friend Abigail Spencer Reveals Secret Details Amid Netflix Drama

Meghan Markle’s long-time friend Abigail Spencer has offered a rare glimpse into their private friendship as the Duchess of Sussex unveils her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

The two first crossed paths in 2007 at an audition, but their bond strengthened when they starred together in the legal drama Suits. Over the years, Abigail has been by Meghan’s side for significant milestones, including her royal wedding to Prince Harry and a baby shower ahead of Prince Archie’s birth.

In a rare public comment about their friendship, Abigail told HELLO! that she was initially hesitant to appear in Meghan’s Netflix series. “We have a very private friendship, so choosing to let people in on part of that is… it’s very private,” she said. “But I’m glad we got to share a little bit of it.”

The episode features Abigail alongside Meghan and their mutual friend Kelly McKee Zajfen preparing a salt-crusted fish dish, reflecting Meghan’s deep-rooted passion for cooking. Meghan frequently showcased her love for food on The Tig, her former lifestyle blog, before her relationship with Prince Harry became public.

“Meghan is the hostess with the most. She has always been like this,” Abigail, 43, revealed. “But I was really just there to support her and surround her. This is her heart, that show is her heart. It was so natural, and I was just there to have fun, to delight in her, and to be a safe space.”

Abigail, who lives in Los Angeles, made the trip to Montecito to film the episode, which was shot in an $8 million mansion owned by high-profile couple Tom and Sherrie Cipolla. Meghan previously explained why she chose not to film in her own home, emphasizing the importance of preserving her family’s private space.

“We’re a close-knit family, and I love those moments—putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day,” Meghan shared. “Our kitchen is where mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that’s a lot of people to have in your house!”

Reflecting on the experience, Abigail called the day of filming “beautifully fun” and expressed her admiration for Meghan’s vision. “Creating that was very authentic for her. I’ve known her a long time, and she was doing all of this many, many years ago. I’m grateful that it came back around.”