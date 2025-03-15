Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Podcast Idea Amid New Show Launch

Meghan Markle’s latest podcast announcement has ignited controversy, with critics accusing her of copying the concept from an existing show.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed her upcoming podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, in collaboration with Lemonada Media, set to launch next month. Markle shared on Instagram that the series will feature candid conversations with female entrepreneurs about their journeys to success.

However, soon after her announcement, social media erupted with claims that the title and concept closely resemble Confessions of a CEO, a podcast by Kelci Borges that explores the experiences of female business leaders. Critics argue that Markle’s show mirrors Borges’ format, which has been running since 2023.

Lemonada Media also promoted the podcast, describing it as an inside look at the triumphs and struggles of building a business. While Markle’s supporters praised the project, others questioned its originality.

This isn’t the first time Markle has faced allegations of borrowing ideas. Her first podcast, Archetypes, launched on Spotify in 2022 but was abruptly canceled after one season. As Confessions of a Female Founder prepares for its debut, the backlash continues, with some questioning whether Markle’s podcast will overcome the controversy.