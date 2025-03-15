Entertainment

Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Podcast Idea Amid New Show Launch

By Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s latest podcast announcement has ignited controversy, with critics accusing her of copying the concept from an existing show.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed her upcoming podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, in collaboration with Lemonada Media, set to launch next month. Markle shared on Instagram that the series will feature candid conversations with female entrepreneurs about their journeys to success.

However, soon after her announcement, social media erupted with claims that the title and concept closely resemble Confessions of a CEO, a podcast by Kelci Borges that explores the experiences of female business leaders. Critics argue that Markle’s show mirrors Borges’ format, which has been running since 2023.

Lemonada Media also promoted the podcast, describing it as an inside look at the triumphs and struggles of building a business. While Markle’s supporters praised the project, others questioned its originality.

This isn’t the first time Markle has faced allegations of borrowing ideas. Her first podcast, Archetypes, launched on Spotify in 2022 but was abruptly canceled after one season. As Confessions of a Female Founder prepares for its debut, the backlash continues, with some questioning whether Markle’s podcast will overcome the controversy.

Previous article
Michelle Obama Opens Up About Marriage Challenges With Barack Amid Divorce Rumors
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Donald Trump Jr. Breaks His Silence On Ex Vanessa Trump’s Relationship...

Donald Trump Jr. is fully supportive of his ex-wife Vanessa Trump’s new romance with golf legend Tiger Woods, according to a source. An insider told...

Tom Hardy Inches Closer To Becoming Next James Bond With Latest Movie Release

Lando Norris Claims Pole In Melbourne As Hamilton Settles For Eighth

Jason Kelce Send Fans Into A Frenzy As He Shares Latest ‘Breaking News’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.