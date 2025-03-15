LHC orders electric vehicle charging facilities at fuel stations

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered to ensure availability of electric vehicle charging facilities at all fuel stations for tackling smog issue.

As per details, Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of effective measures during a hearing on pleas related to smog and environmental pollution.

The court declared a water emergency due to the deteriorating water situation and directed the installation of water meters. The LHC also ordered the Lahore Development Authority to introduce a tax relief policy for eco-friendly buildings.

PHA was ordered to restore canal water and submit a report in the next hearing. LDA and DHA were also directed to establish at least one Miyawaki forest in each sector.

The court emphasized that the government must introduce an incentive plan to convert petrol-run rickshaws to electric ones.

Expressing displeasure over WASA’s poor performance, Justice Shahid Karim remarked that there has been no significant progress in the installation of water meters.

The court adjourned the hearing on various petitions related to smog control until March 21.

On the last hearing on February 28, the Lahore High Court (LHC) directed to expedite process of health allowance provision to traffic wardens.

Appreciating the effective traffic management by the wardens, the LHC judge ordered the expeditious processing of health allowance provision for traffic wardens and directed authorities to establish their service structure without delay. Additionally, the court instructed authorities to establish parking stands under a public-private partnership model.