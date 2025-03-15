Jennifer Garner Holds Hands With John Miller, Unfazed By Affleck Reconciliation Speculation

Jennifer Garner is staying focused on her relationship with John Miller despite online speculation about a possible reconciliation with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

The actress and the tech CEO were spotted sharing an affectionate moment at the Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles. A source told the Daily Mail that the couple was seen “holding hands and kissing,” adding that they looked “very cute with one another” and appeared “happy and at ease like a thriving married couple.”

Garner and Miller, who have been romantically linked since 2018, have kept their relationship largely private, avoiding red carpet appearances and media attention. “They held hands and kissed and looked like a very normal couple with no Hollywood weirdness,” the insider added.

The sighting follows recent reports about Garner and Affleck’s close interaction at their son Samuel’s birthday paintball game. The former couple was seen smiling and talking, with Affleck even embracing Garner at one point. The Daily Mail reported that while Garner values her co-parenting relationship with Affleck, she has a “deep fear” of falling for him again.

“She doesn’t want to heal another broken heart because it is just too much drama,” a source claimed. “Plus, she doesn’t want their kids to see round two of their mom in a bad place with their dad.”

Despite the speculation, Garner appears to be prioritizing her relationship with Miller, as the couple continues to enjoy their time together away from the Hollywood spotlight.