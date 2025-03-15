Jason Kelce Send Fans Into A Frenzy As He Shares Latest ‘Breaking News’

Jason Kelce’s latest “breaking news” has sent fans into a frenzy after confirming that Ted Lasso is officially returning for a fourth season.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center took to X on Friday, March 14, to share his excitement. “Breaking news from Ted Lasso himself!!” Kelce posted. “Let’s go! Can’t wait for Season 4, I need Ted back in my life.”

Kelce and his brother, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, welcomed Jason Sudeikis to their New Heights podcast, where the Saturday Night Live alum revealed that he and his team are back in the writers’ room for the hit Apple TV+ comedy. The news sparked instant celebration from the Kelce brothers.

Sudeikis also teased a major twist for the upcoming season, revealing, “Ted’s coaching a women’s team,” which left Travis stunned. However, when asked if Ted Lasso would return to the U.S., Sudeikis admitted he didn’t have an answer yet.

Fans erupted in excitement online, with reactions flooding social media. “Hell yes,” one fan wrote, while another declared, “This is THE BEST news.” Others speculated about a potential cameo from one of the Kelce brothers, though no casting details have been confirmed.

With writing still in progress, the timeline for production remains unclear, but the anticipation for Ted Lasso’s return is already soaring.