Jaffar Express attack: FIA register cases for spreading fake news

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered cases against three individuals for spreading fake news about the Jaffar Express attack.

Three cases were registered against Ahmad Noorani, Shafiq Ahmad Advocate, and Aina Durkhanai under the PECA Act by FIA Cyber Crime Islamabad.

According to the FIRs, the accused have spread anti-state propaganda online, inciting hatred against national institutions following the attack. They used their verified social media accounts to promote a banned organization and create public uncertainty.

The FIA is investigating further to identify additional accounts involved in spreading malicious propaganda, the FIA spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further stated this move is part of an intensified effort by the FIA to crack down on cybercrimes, with a particular focus on misinformation and hate speech online.

Earlier, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Pakistan forces rescued Jaffar Express hostages unharmed in one of the challenging operations.

