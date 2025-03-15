Entertainment

Gisele Bündchen Makes First Public Appearance With Newborn Son In Miami

By Web Desk

Gisele Bündchen was spotted enjoying a stroll in Miami with her newborn son, River, marking their first public outing since his birth in February.

The Brazilian supermodel and her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, welcomed their first child together earlier this year, with sources describing the baby as a “happy surprise.” Bündchen, 43, appeared relaxed as she walked through her neighborhood with her infant and family dog.

Dressed in gray leggings, white sneakers, and a matching white top and hat, she completed her look with oval-shaped sunglasses and gold bracelets. The outing follows a series of celebrations for the couple, including the recent purchase of a yacht.

“Gisele is truly thriving,” an insider told PEOPLE before River’s birth. “She’s the happiest she’s ever been, and Joaquim is thrilled about the baby.”

Bündchen and Valente, who began dating in June 2023 following her divorce from Tom Brady, have been spending quality time together. The couple recently enjoyed a sunny day in Miami on their boat, where Bündchen was seen in a chic bikini alongside her 12-year-old daughter, Vivian.

Gisele With Ex Husband Tom Brady – Photo: AP Images

As the family settles into their new chapter, Bündchen continues to embrace motherhood while enjoying her growing relationship with Valente.

