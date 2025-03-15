Amal Clooney Does Damage Control Amid Struggles To Save Marriage To George Clooney

George and Amal Clooney are reportedly making efforts to mend their marriage after their demanding careers created distance between them.

According to In Touch, George has refocused his priorities on his family, ensuring that Amal and their twins come first. A source close to the couple revealed that Amal is now following suit, balancing her high-profile legal work with more family time.

“A few years ago, Amal wouldn’t have followed George to New York, but now they both recognize how valuable this time together is,” the insider shared. The couple has also introduced new routines to help strengthen their bond.

“One of the biggest changes is their commitment to going to bed at the same time every night,” the source explained. Amal, known for working late into the night on legal cases, has reportedly adjusted her schedule to align with George’s.

Although George’s recent television commitments keep him up late, the couple has set firm boundaries when they are in Italy. “Now, Amal makes sure to wrap up work by 9 p.m. so they can spend quality time together and unwind without distractions,” the source added.

These changes reportedly mark a shift in their relationship dynamic, reinforcing their commitment to