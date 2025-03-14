Where Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner Stand After Affectionate Ben Affleck Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner remain on good terms despite Garner spending more time with their mutual ex-husband, Ben Affleck. A source told People on Thursday that the two women have a friendly relationship and stay in touch.

“Jennifer Lopez reaches out to Jennifer Garner about her kids. They’re friends,” the insider said, adding that they have built a strong support system and communicate regularly.

Earlier this month, Garner and Affleck were spotted laughing and hugging while celebrating their son Samuel’s 13th birthday, raising speculation about their dynamic. Reports initially suggested Lopez was “furious” over the cozy photos, but another source denied she was bothered, stating, “She has been fully concentrating on her life, her growth, and her happiness.”

Affleck and Garner, who share three children—Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13—have remained close co-parents since their 2018 divorce. Sources noted they have been spending more time together since Affleck and Lopez separated in April 2024.

Meanwhile, Garner’s longtime boyfriend, John Miller, was reportedly unhappy about the photos and even issued an ultimatum. “He doesn’t want to see anything like that again or he has no choice but to walk away,” a source told Page Six, adding that while he trusts Garner, he found the images “disrespectful” to their relationship.