Three-day ‘Made in Uzbekistan’ food expo begins at Centaurus Mall

ISLAMABAD: A three-day “Made in Uzbekistan” food expo kicked off at Centaurus Mall on Friday, showcasing a wide range of Uzbek export-quality food products to Pakistani consumers.

The event is organized by the Uzbekistan Embassy in collaboration with Centaurus Mall and aims to promote bilateral trade and strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

More than 50 leading exporting companies from Uzbekistan are participating in the expo, presenting over 50 high-quality products. The event was inaugurated by Uzbekistan’s Ambassador Alisher Tukhtayev, along with dignitaries from several countries, including Malaysia, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Portugal, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the event, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, CEO of The Centaurus Group and President of the Islamabad Diamond Association (IDA), highlighted the significance of such expos in fostering foreign investment and encouraging joint ventures. He emphasized that these platforms offer local businesses valuable opportunities to connect with international buyers and expand into new markets.

Ambassador Alisher Tukhtayev commended Centaurus Mall for providing a top-class venue to facilitate international exhibitions and help strengthen diplomatic and economic relations. Both Pakistan and Uzbekistan are working toward increasing bilateral trade to $2 billion, a milestone expected to enhance mutual cooperation in the near future.