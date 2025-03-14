NATIONAL

Three-day ‘Made in Uzbekistan’ food expo begins at Centaurus Mall

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: A three-day “Made in Uzbekistan” food expo kicked off at Centaurus Mall on Friday, showcasing a wide range of Uzbek export-quality food products to Pakistani consumers.

The event is organized by the Uzbekistan Embassy in collaboration with Centaurus Mall and aims to promote bilateral trade and strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

More than 50 leading exporting companies from Uzbekistan are participating in the expo, presenting over 50 high-quality products. The event was inaugurated by Uzbekistan’s Ambassador Alisher Tukhtayev, along with dignitaries from several countries, including Malaysia, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Portugal, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the event, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, CEO of The Centaurus Group and President of the Islamabad Diamond Association (IDA), highlighted the significance of such expos in fostering foreign investment and encouraging joint ventures. He emphasized that these platforms offer local businesses valuable opportunities to connect with international buyers and expand into new markets.

Ambassador Alisher Tukhtayev commended Centaurus Mall for providing a top-class venue to facilitate international exhibitions and help strengthen diplomatic and economic relations. Both Pakistan and Uzbekistan are working toward increasing bilateral trade to $2 billion, a milestone expected to enhance mutual cooperation in the near future.

Previous article
Nearly 100 arrested in protest at Trump Tower over Mahmoud Khalil’s detention
Next article
Ayaz Sadiq remains hopeful for revival of govt-PTI talks
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Nearly 100 arrested in protest at Trump Tower over Mahmoud Khalil’s...

NEW YORK: Nearly 100 demonstrators were taken into custody on Thursday after staging a protest inside Trump Tower, calling for the release of Mahmoud...

Saudi crown prince tells Putin he supports ‘all initiatives’ to end Ukraine war

Justin Bieber Sparks Health Concerns With Cryptic Post About Feeling ‘Unworthy’

Rory McIlroy Angrily Takes College Golfer’s Phone After Heckling Incident | Video

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.