Rory McIlroy Angrily Takes College Golfer’s Phone After Heckling Incident | Video

Rory McIlroy made headlines this week after taking a heckler’s phone during a practice round at TPC Sawgrass. A viral video shared on social media shows the 35-year-old golfer walking over to a spectator, asking for their phone, and casually walking away with it on March 11.

The spectator was later identified as University of Texas golfer Luke Potter, who has since apologized for his actions. Reports suggest Potter heckled McIlroy by referencing his infamous collapse at the 2011 Masters.

Though the exact remarks aren’t fully audible in the clip, McIlroy can be heard saying, “Let me see your phone?” A seemingly confused Potter handed over his device, only to watch McIlroy walk off with it.

The incident lasted about 15 seconds, but Potter’s troubles didn’t end there. He was escorted from TPC Sawgrass for violating the Fan Code of Conduct, which prohibits verbal harassment or disrupting play. His phone was later returned to him.

Potter acknowledged his mistake, telling Golf Channel, “I just made a mistake, and I take ownership for it. I apologize for it. That’s about all that needs to be said.” His coach, John Fields, called the incident an “embarrassing moment” and emphasized that it would serve as a learning experience.

McIlroy declined to comment on the situation, telling reporters, “I’m really happy I shot 66 today.” His focus remains on the Players Championship as he balances the pressures of professional golf with his personal life, a dynamic explored in Full Swing season 3, now streaming on Netflix.