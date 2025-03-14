PTI’s Ayub blasts govt for attempting to ‘hush up’ Jaffar Express tragedy

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub on Friday expressed serious concerns over the lack of discussion in the National Assembly on the hijacking of Jaffar Express in Balochistan.

Speaking to the media during his appearance at the Anti-Terrorism Court, Ayub condemned the government’s failure to address these critical issues in the legislature. He also criticized remarks made by Khawaja Asif against Asad Qaiser and other political figures.

The PTI leader strongly condemned the tragic attack in Balochistan, emphasizing the sacrifice of soldiers and officers who defend the nation.

“Our soldiers and officers are sacrificing their blood day and night for the defense of the country, and we pay tribute to the martyrs,” he commended, adding that his thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in the attack. He reiterated his previous warnings about the situation in Balochistan, stating that he had raised concerns about the region several months ago.

The PTI leader also touched on the issue of illegal petrol smuggling in Balochistan, revealing that an estimated Rs500 billion worth of petrol enters Pakistan from Iran. He suggested that such large-scale smuggling could be facilitating the movement of terrorists under its cover.

In response to a question about his political colleagues, Ayub expressed a desire to meet with PTI leaders imprisoned in Kot Lakhpat Jail, including Dr Yasmin Rashid, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, and Shah Mehmood Qureshi. His legal team has been instructed to apply for permission to facilitate these meetings in court.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorism Court extended Ayub’s interim bail in connection with the May 9 cases, which include the Jinnah House arson, Askari Tower attack, and Shadman police station arson, until April 8.

The court had initially extended his bail until today, but the hearing was delayed due to the absence of Judge Manzar Ali Gul. Ayub and other PTI leaders face charges of rebellion and inciting arson and violence during the May 9 protests.