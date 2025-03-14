Private guards detained after attacking civilian near Lahore’s Dharampura Underpass

Police arrested four private security guards on Thursday after they allegedly fired shots and assaulted a civilian on Canal Road near the Dharampura Beijing Underpass.

The incident occurred when masked guards, assigned to provide security for foreign guests visiting Lahore, opened fire and physically attacked a man identified as Imran for not giving way to their convoy. The shooting triggered panic in the area.

According to police, two vehicles were involved: one carrying the foreign guests and the other escorting them with private security guards. The foreign visitors had prior approval from authorities to hire additional private security for their pastors.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran took immediate notice of the incident and formed a special team to investigate. The four guards were arrested after abandoning their vehicle and weapons at a Dolphin Force checkpoint and fleeing in another car.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the assaulted civilian. Police confirmed that further arrests are expected and warned that action will be taken against the private security firm that hired the suspects.

“The law applies to everyone equally. Anyone who takes the law into their own hands will face imprisonment,” DIG Kamran stated, adding that the guards’ actions caused unnecessary fear among the public.

The foreign guests and their hosts later arrived at a private hotel in Gulberg without security, raising concerns for their safety following the incident.