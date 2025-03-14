NATIONAL

Private guards detained after attacking civilian near Lahore’s Dharampura Underpass

By News Desk

Police arrested four private security guards on Thursday after they allegedly fired shots and assaulted a civilian on Canal Road near the Dharampura Beijing Underpass.

The incident occurred when masked guards, assigned to provide security for foreign guests visiting Lahore, opened fire and physically attacked a man identified as Imran for not giving way to their convoy. The shooting triggered panic in the area.

According to police, two vehicles were involved: one carrying the foreign guests and the other escorting them with private security guards. The foreign visitors had prior approval from authorities to hire additional private security for their pastors.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran took immediate notice of the incident and formed a special team to investigate. The four guards were arrested after abandoning their vehicle and weapons at a Dolphin Force checkpoint and fleeing in another car.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the assaulted civilian. Police confirmed that further arrests are expected and warned that action will be taken against the private security firm that hired the suspects.

“The law applies to everyone equally. Anyone who takes the law into their own hands will face imprisonment,” DIG Kamran stated, adding that the guards’ actions caused unnecessary fear among the public.

The foreign guests and their hosts later arrived at a private hotel in Gulberg without security, raising concerns for their safety following the incident.

Previous article
PPP chairman commends LEAs, Balochistan govt for swift Jaffar Express operation, says it ‘exposed terrorists to whole country’
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Nearly 100 arrested in protest at Trump Tower over Mahmoud Khalil’s...

NEW YORK: Nearly 100 demonstrators were taken into custody on Thursday after staging a protest inside Trump Tower, calling for the release of Mahmoud...

Saudi crown prince tells Putin he supports ‘all initiatives’ to end Ukraine war

Justin Bieber Sparks Health Concerns With Cryptic Post About Feeling ‘Unworthy’

Rory McIlroy Angrily Takes College Golfer’s Phone After Heckling Incident | Video

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.