Prince William Breaks Silence On ‘Missed Opportunity’ Regarding Brother Harry

Prince William appeared to make a subtle nod to his younger brother, Prince Harry, during his latest royal engagement at the Aspray Arena. While fulfilling his duties as patron of the Football Association on Tuesday, the Prince of Wales made a remark that some believe referenced his brother’s signature red hair.

While interacting with pupils at Fibbersley Park Primary Academy in Willenhall, William complimented a woman’s red hair, exclaiming, “Your hair! It’s fantastic!” He then jokingly added, “I wish I had hair like that! You look amazing. I’ve lost the chance.”

The comment caught attention, with some publications, including GB News, interpreting it as a playful acknowledgment of Prince Harry, the most famous redhead in the royal family.

Unlike Harry, none of William’s children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, or Prince Louis—seem to have inherited the Spencer family’s red hair gene. Meanwhile, both of Harry’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have been noted for their red locks, further linking the moment to William’s younger brother.,