PPP chairman commends LEAs, Balochistan govt for swift Jaffar Express operation, says it ‘exposed terrorists to whole country’

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday praised the Balochistan government and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for their swift and successful operation to rescue passengers of the Jaffar Express.

He said the operation “exposed the terrorists to the whole country” and demonstrated the state’s ability to confront such threats.

The hijacking occurred on Tuesday afternoon when militants from the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) attacked the Quetta-bound Jaffar Express train in the Bolan district, taking hundreds of passengers hostage. A two-day military operation ensued, culminating in the rescue of the hostages and the elimination of 33 militants.

Speaking at a ceremony in Karachi, Bilawal commended the bravery and efficiency of the security forces, saying, “We stand united with them.” He condemned the “heinous terrorist attack” and reaffirmed his party’s commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms. “God willing, the entire country will succeed in this war,” he added.

Bilawal also urged national unity in the face of such attacks and praised the swift response of security forces that prevented a prolonged crisis.

Meanwhile, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed the success of the clearance operation on Wednesday, stating that no hostages were harmed in the final rescue phase, though 21 passengers and four security personnel lost their lives during the ordeal.

A high-level security conference in Quetta on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to counter terrorism with full force. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Gen Syed Asim Munir, and senior officials emphasized the need for national consensus on security challenges.

Balochistan has seen an increase in terrorist attacks in recent months, with the BLA being a key perpetrator of violence, according to security experts.