PM stresses elevating Pak-Bosnia ties to mutually beneficial economic partnership

Bosnia & Herzegovina envoy conveys warm regards of his country’s political leadership to PM

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Bosnia & Herzegovina, Emin Cohodarevic on Friday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here at the Prime Minister’s House.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted the warm and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Bosnia & Herzegovina and fondly recalled the visits to Bosnia & Herzegovina by former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

While reaffirming Pakistan’s continued support for our Bosnian brothers and sisters, the Prime Minister emphasized that there was immense potential to elevate the existing friendly ties to a mutually beneficial economic partnership.

The Prime Minister recalled his most warm and productive meeting with Chairperson of Presidency of Bosnia & Herzegovina, Zeljka Cvijanovic, in Dubai last month on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit.

Ambassador Cohodarevic conveyed the best wishes and warm regards of his country’s political leadership to the Prime Minister.

He reaffirmed Bosnia & Herzegovina’s strong desire to further enhance cooperation between the two countries and briefed the Prime Minister about the ongoing efforts, initiatives and proposals in this regard.

He also expressed condolences to the Prime Minister on behalf of the people and Government of Bosnia & Herzegovina on the Jafar Express terrorist attack.