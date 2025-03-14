PM reaffirms commitment to supporting businessmen in increasing investment, exports

Everyone has to work together for progress of the country‘s economy, he emphasized

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday reaffirmed the government commitment to extend all kinds of support to businessmen for bringing in investment and enhancing exports to achieve sustainable economic progress.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was talking to a delegation of prominent businessmen here on Friday.

He directed that a comprehensive scheme should be introduced for long-term investment in Pakistan.

The prime minister said a committee had been formed regarding an export facilitation scheme to support exporters, adding the committee would soon present its draft of recommendations for approval.

He noted that with the grace of Allah and due to the efforts of his economic team, after gaining stability, the economy was moving speedily on the path of progress.

Everyone has to work together for the progress of the country‘s economy, he continued.

The prime minister said resolution of issues of the business community was a top priority, adding the government was taking all possible steps to facilitate the business community.

The business community was being facilitated after the digitalization of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other reforms, he remarked.

The prime minister said clearance time of containers at ports had decreased substantially with the introduction of Faceless Custom Clearance System.

He said training of youth was being ensured to provide the best manpower for the industries.

We are further integrating the system by bringing all the institutions of professional training under one umbrella, he informed.

Members of the delegation appreciated the efforts of the prime minister’s economic team.

They said the country led by the prime minister was moving towards progress after gaining economic stability.

The participants lauded the government for earning income through new revenue sources and enhancing the national treasury.

They appreciated the Uraan Pakistan programme and the roadmap of economic progress initiated under it.

They said that the prime minister’s initiatives to provide professional skills to youth and for progress of agriculture and industry particularly sending of 1000 students to China for advanced training were appreciable.

They were of the view that for the first time there was seriousness at the government level for resolution of problems of the business community.

The business leaders thanked the prime minister for including the business community in the consultation process especially during the budget formulation.

They paid tribute to the prime minister for leading efforts to increase revenue and bring down inflation.

Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanvir Hussain, Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzaib, Attaullah Tarar, Hanif Abbasi, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kiyani, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsaan Afzal and officials concerned attended the meeting.

The businessmen gave suggestions for the resolution of their problems. The prime minister directed the relevant ministries and secretaries to hold consultations with the business leaders and present a policy strategy based on their recommendations.