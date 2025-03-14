Nearly 100 arrested in protest at Trump Tower over Mahmoud Khalil’s detention

NEW YORK: Nearly 100 demonstrators were taken into custody on Thursday after staging a protest inside Trump Tower, calling for the release of Mahmoud Khalil—a Palestinian activist currently held by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The demonstration, led by Jewish Voice for Peace, took place in Manhattan’s iconic Trump Tower atrium. Protesters demanded an end to what they described as unjust detentions of Khalil and other activists advocating for Palestinian rights.

The rally began around midday, with protesters wearing red shirts bearing messages such as “Not in Our Name” and “Jews Say Stop Arming Israel.” Chants of “Free Mahmoud Khalil” echoed through the atrium as demonstrators displayed banners reading “Never Again for Anyone” and “Jews Say Do Not Comply,” denouncing US policies they say are targeting Palestinian voices.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) eventually intervened, arresting 98 individuals. Among those detained, 50 were escorted out in zip ties. Authorities confirmed there were no reports of injuries or property damage during the event.

One organizer, livestreaming the protest from a balcony inside the building, remarked, “As Jews, we are here today just hours before Purim begins—a holiday honoring Esther, who used her voice to prevent genocide. Today, we invoke that same courage.”

Khalil’s detention comes after federal agents arrested him at his New York home, following the revocation of his green card under the Trump administration. Activists argue his arrest is part of a wider crackdown on Palestinian solidarity efforts in the US. Many believe immigration laws are being used as a tool to silence critics of Israel and American foreign policy in the Middle East.

Khalil was previously involved in pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Columbia University, where students recently staged sit-ins and barricaded Hamilton Hall to press demands for divestment from Israel and a ceasefire in Gaza.

Former President Donald Trump, in a statement on Truth Social, defended the crackdown, stating, “If you support terrorism… you are not welcome here.” Critics argue such rhetoric has fueled aggressive action against Palestinian rights advocates.

Khalil’s legal team filed an amended habeas corpus petition on Thursday, contending that his detention is politically motivated. The petition names both Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as respondents, underscoring what his attorneys describe as the retaliatory nature of the government’s actions.

In a parallel legal battle, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of Khalil and several other students. The suit accuses Columbia University and Barnard College of providing private student records to Congress under pressure of losing federal funding. CAIR warns this could place the students at risk of harassment and violence.

While Khalil remains in ICE custody in Louisiana, human rights groups and activists continue to press for his release. They warn that his case is emblematic of an intensifying effort to stifle pro-Palestinian advocacy in the US.

Juliette Kayyem, a national security analyst for CNN, noted that the Trump Tower protest signals growing resistance to policies aimed at silencing dissent on Palestine. “This movement is gaining momentum,” she said.

Sonya Meyerson-Knox, communications director for Jewish Voice for Peace, highlighted the urgency of their activism. “We’ve been taught what happens when authoritarian regimes scapegoat people,” she said. “If we don’t speak up today, there may be no one left to speak up tomorrow.”

The protest served as a reminder that despite efforts to silence them, supporters of Palestine remain resolute in their fight for justice and human rights.