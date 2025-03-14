Kate Middleton Thrills Royal Fans With Major News

Princess Kate has delighted royal fans by confirming her attendance at the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Wellington Barracks as Colonel of the Irish Guards. Kensington Palace announced the engagement, marking her return to the event after missing last year due to health concerns.

Royal expert Kate Mansey shared the news on X, formerly Twitter, posting a photo of the Princess of Wales and revealing details of her upcoming appearance on March 17. Fellow royal correspondent Rebecca English added that Kate will continue the tradition of presenting sprigs of shamrock to soldiers and the Irish Wolfhound regimental mascot.

As part of the ceremony, Kate will take the salute, meet veterans and junior cadets known as the ‘Mini Micks,’ and visit the Junior Ranks dining hall, where a toast will be made in her honor. Her return to the event has been widely welcomed, with royal watchers praising her commitment to her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards.