Kate Middleton Struggles With Distance From Niece Lilibet Amid Cancer Battle

Kate Middleton is reportedly feeling heartache over her distant relationship with her niece, Princess Lilibet, as tensions between the royal family and the Sussexes persist. According to a Woman’s Day insider, the Princess of Wales is struggling with the realization that she may never have a meaningful role in Lilibet’s life.

The source claims that a recent video shared by Meghan Markle—showing Lilibet playing with tennis star Serena Williams inside her Montecito home—was particularly difficult for Kate to see. “Meghan’s video is another reminder for Kate that she’ll never play a part in Lili’s life,” the insider said.

Adding to her sadness is the memory of early conversations with Meghan about raising their children together. “Before things started to go wrong, Meghan and Kate would talk endlessly about their children growing up together,” the source noted.

Some royal insiders speculate that Kate is being “kept at a distance” from her niece and nephew, with the source suggesting she may even feel “banned” from seeing them. Watching Lilibet bond with others outside the royal family has reportedly been emotional for Kate, stirring feelings of loss over what could have been.