Justin Bieber Sparks Health Concerns With Cryptic Post About Feeling ‘Unworthy’

Justin Bieber has raised concerns among fans after sharing a deeply personal Instagram story about feelings of self-doubt and unworthiness. The Peaches singer admitted that he has “always felt unworthy” despite his success, adding that he sometimes feels like a “fraud.”

In the March 13 post, Bieber reflected on his struggles with self-perception. “People told me my whole life, ‘Wow, Justin, you deserve that,’ and I personally have always felt unworthy,” he wrote. “Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky, like, damn, if they only knew my thoughts.” He went on to confess feelings of judgment and selfishness, saying, “I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days.”

The post follows a series of cryptic messages from the 31-year-old, including a recent note about the “gift of life” and a February post declaring it was “time to grow up.” Fans have speculated about Bieber’s well-being since he was spotted in New York last month, though his representatives have dismissed rumors of drug use as “absolutely not true.” They insisted Bieber is in “one of the best places in his life” and has been focused on fatherhood, new music, and personal growth.

Bieber has been open about his health struggles, including a Lyme disease diagnosis in 2020 and Ramsay Hunt Syndrome in 2022, which led to the cancellation of his Justice World Tour in 2023. He has also been candid about overcoming past substance abuse issues.

A PEOPLE source recently claimed the singer is “doing well” and prioritizing his wife, Hailey Bieber, their six-month-old son, Jack Blues, and upcoming music. However, his latest introspective posts continue to spark concern among devoted fans.