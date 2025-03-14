Chitral, a place known for its peace, its hospitality and its breathtaking landscapes, now carries the weight of a horrifying tragedy. A young boy, Sheraz, went missing, only to be found in the snow; his hands tied, his body lifeless. The image alone is enough to send shivers down the spine. How does a society fall so low that even its most innocent are not spared?

Sheraz was just a child. He had dreams, laughter, and a life ahead of him, until cruelty snatched it all away. He didn’t know that in this country, justice often sleeps while the helpless suffer. His blood now stains the very snow he was abandoned in, and his silence speaks louder than any words ever could. If this doesn’t wake us up, what will?

We have seen this before: outrage for a few days, social media campaigns, hollow statements from those in power, and then silence. The same vicious cycle repeats until another innocent becomes a headline. But Sheraz is not just another name to be buried under the weight of forgotten tragedies. He is a question that refuses to fade. A question that stares us in the face: How many more?

It is Ramazan, a month of mercy, reflection and justice. Yet, for Sheraz, it became the month of his cruelest end. His only crime? That he was too young, too weak, and had no one to fight for him.

But we will fight for him. We refuse to let his story melt away like footprints in the snow. Justice for Sheraz cannot be another empty slogan; it must be swift, decisive, and unforgiving to those who believe they can act with impunity. If we let this slip through the cracks, we are no less guilty. Justice delayed is justice denied. And this time, we cannot afford to deny it.

ANIA MUSTAFA

CHITRAL