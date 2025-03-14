George Clooney Goes Brunette for Broadway, Fans Demand Return of ‘Silver Fox’ Look

George Clooney has traded in his signature salt-and-pepper locks for a full brunette transformation—sparking a frenzy among fans who want his iconic gray hair back. The 62-year-old actor debuted his darker look while greeting fans after previews for his Broadway debut, Good Night, and Good Luck, in New York on Tuesday night.

The hair change isn’t a mid-life crisis move, nor is it related to ongoing divorce rumors with wife Amal Clooney. Instead, Clooney dyed his hair to resemble legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow, whom he portrays in the stage production.

Despite understanding the reason behind the makeover, longtime fans aren’t thrilled. Social media reactions ranged from confusion to outright disappointment. “The new hair actually makes him look older,” one user commented, while another wrote, “Bring salt and pepper back!” Others simply called it “terrible” or jokingly booed the change.

Even Clooney himself knew the reaction wouldn’t be great. Speaking to The New York Times before the reveal, he admitted, “My wife is going to hate it because nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair. My kids are going to just laugh at me nonstop.”

While Clooney’s brunette era may not have been on anyone’s 2025 bingo card, fans are already counting down the days until the Ocean’s Eleven star reclaims his silver fox status.