Gene Hackman’s Family Takes Major Step To Maitain Privacy Amid Tragic Death

The estate of the late Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa-Hackman, is seeking to prevent the release of police bodycam footage, photos, and videos related to their deaths. The couple, known for their intensely private life in New Mexico, was found dead in their Santa Fe home on Feb. 26.

On March 11, attorney Kurt Sommer filed a petition on behalf of Julia Peters, the estate’s representative, asking the court to block the release of investigative materials collected by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Medical Investigator. The request, filed in the First Judicial Court in Santa Fe County, argues that making such content public would violate the couple’s lifelong commitment to privacy.

“The Hackmans placed significant value on their privacy and took vigilant steps to safeguard it,” the petition states. “The personal representative seeks to continue preserving that privacy following their tragic death and support the family’s constitutional right to grieve in peace.” The filing emphasizes that once sensitive material is made public, “the bell cannot be unrung.”

Authorities confirmed on March 7 that Betsy, 65, died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare but often fatal illness transmitted by rodent droppings. Her last known communication was an email sent on Feb. 11. Hackman, 95, died days later from heart disease, high blood pressure, and advanced Alzheimer’s. His pacemaker registered its last activity on Feb. 17.

The couple was discovered after a pest control worker alerted security personnel when they failed to answer the door. Hackman was found in a mudroom, while Betsy was collapsed in a bathroom near a space heater and scattered pills. Their dog, Zinna, was also found dead in a closet, while two other dogs survived.

Hackman, widely regarded as one of Hollywood’s greatest actors, met Betsy in Los Angeles while she was pursuing a career in classical music. They settled in Santa Fe in 1990 and married the following year. The estate’s legal move underscores their dedication to a private life—even in death.