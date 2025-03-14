NATIONAL

Four martyrs of Jaffar Express attack brought to Islamabad for final rites

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The mortal remains of four individuals who were martyred in the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express in Bolan, Balochistan, on March 11, arrived in Islamabad on Friday.

Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf received the coffins at Islamabad Airport, along with the relatives and acquaintances of the deceased. The bodies were identified as Muhammad Mumtaz from Mansehra, Nauzay Ali from Ghanche district of Gilgit-Baltistan, Muhammad Usman from Attock, and Imtiaz from Sialkot. Muhammad Mumtaz was an employee of Pakistan Railways.

Speaking to media at the airport, Sardar Muhammad Yousuf expressed deep sympathy with the families, assuring them of the government’s support during this time of grief. “The government and the entire nation stand with the families of the martyrs,” he said.

After the brief ceremony at the airport, the bodies were sent to their native areas, where funeral prayers were scheduled to be held later in the day.

