Colonial legacy continues

Cash crops plantation is the colonial legacy where the Company worked on mercantilism to support British government rather than to benefit the ordinary Indians. The legacy continues till this day. Elites take benefits out of plantation of cash crops. But it causes huge water loss. Pakistan has already been declared a water-starved country. In a country where every drop of water is important, cash crops plantation leads to significant water loss. These cash crops – including cotton, sugarcane, tobacco, rice and wheat – are lucrative, so no one is ready to go for an alternate option. Let this be highlighted that cash crops are planted at the cost of common populace.

DR IFTIKHAR AHMED KHOSO

JACOBABAD