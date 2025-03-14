China, Pakistan to launch joint scientific expeditions in Karakoram region

ISLAMABAD: Northwest University (NWU) of China and Karakoram International University (KIU) of Pakistan are set to launch joint scientific expeditions in the Pamir-Hindu Kush-Karakoram region.

The initiative will be supported by the China-Pakistan Joint Research Center on Earth Sciences (CPJRC).

Under a newly signed cooperation agreement, both universities will collaborate on joint research, talent development, and teacher training, focusing on geological disaster prevention, control, and cultural heritage conservation, according to a report by China Economic Net on Friday.

The partnership also aims to create more opportunities for Pakistani students to pursue academic degrees and postdoctoral studies at NWU.

“Due to complex geological conditions, frequent disasters, and unique cultural heritage in the region where KIU is located, there is a strong need for external cooperation in geological disaster management and cultural heritage preservation,” said KIU Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Attaullah Shah.

NWU President Sun Qingwei noted that his university’s expertise in natural disaster prevention, ecological protection, and environmental sciences complements KIU’s strengths. He emphasized that earth science cooperation between China and Pakistan is steadily expanding.

Earlier in February, CPJRC and KIU signed a Declaration of Understanding (DoU) to jointly establish the Karakoram Observation and Research Station (KORS) on Natural Hazards.