China floats five-point proposal on Iran’s nuclear issue

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, on Friday said that China believes that a five-pronged plan can lead to the peaceful resolution of Iran’s nuclear issue, calling on relevant parties to abandon pressure and sanctions on Iran.

Addressing the media at a press conference on Friday, Mao Ning said that the situation surrounding the Iran nuclear issue is grave, once again reaching a critical crossroads. She emphasized that sanctions, pressure, and threats of force will not resolve the issue, and dialogue and negotiations are the only path forward.

The vice foreign ministers of China, Russia, and Iran held a trilateral meeting in Beijing, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with delegation heads and outlined China’s five-point proposal on the Iranian nuclear issue.

The three sides held in-depth discussions, issued a joint statement, and reiterated that political and diplomatic contact and dialogue is the only viable solution. They urged all parties to abandon sanctions, pressure, and threats of force, and to avoid actions that could escalate tensions, Mao said.

The three nations also reiterated the importance of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. China and Russia welcomed Iran’s reaffirmation of the peaceful nature of its nuclear program and its commitment not to seek to develop nuclear weapons.

They also expressed support for continued cooperation between Iran and the IAEA and stressed the need to respect Iran’s right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, Mao said.

The Beijing meeting was a constructive effort by China, Russia, and Iran to promote a political resolution. Sanctions, pressure, and threats of force are not viable solutions—dialogue and negotiations are the only path forward, Mao noted.

We urge all parties to enhance communication and dialogue to create favorable conditions for the early resumption of dialogue and negotiations.

China is ready to work with all sides toward a fair, balanced, and sustainable resolution, uphold international nuclear non-proliferation regime, and promote international and regional peace and stability, Mao said.