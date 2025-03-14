Ayaz Sadiq remains hopeful for revival of govt-PTI talks

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday expressed optimism over the possible resumption of negotiations between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), despite the opposition party’s earlier decision to call off talks.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Ayaz Sadiq said the government had shown willingness to address the PTI’s demands during the previous negotiation rounds, but the opposition had chosen to withdraw from the process.

“The door for dialogue should remain open,” Sadiq said, adding that any future negotiations should not be “person-specific.” He refrained from sharing the specifics of what the opposition had requested during the earlier talks.

Questioning PTI’s narrative, the speaker said, “If this parliament is fake, then by that logic, its parliamentary committees, including the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), should also be considered unconstitutional.”

Earlier in January, PTI officially announced an end to talks with the government, citing a lack of cooperation and the government’s refusal to form a judicial commission to investigate the violent incidents of May 9, 2023, as the primary reasons for the breakdown.

At the time, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan confirmed that party founder Imran Khan had directed the negotiation team to halt the dialogue after the government declined to establish a three-member judicial commission.

Despite the setback, Ayaz Sadiq maintained on Friday that he remains hopeful of restarting the dialogue process between the two sides.