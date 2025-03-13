Tom Cruise Flies A Helicopter With Baby In Tow Amid Busy Filming Schedule

Tom Cruise’s passion for flying took center stage once again, but this time, the unexpected star was a baby. The Mission: Impossible actor was spotted at London’s Battersea Heliport on March 9 after a day of filming, boarding a helicopter alongside actress Hayley Atwell, her partner Ned Kelly, their baby, and director Christopher McQuarrie.

While the moment appeared heartwarming, photos showed Atwell holding the infant on her lap, raising questions about aviation safety regulations that typically require infants to be in a harness or child seat.

Cruise remains deep in production on Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning while also working on Alejandro González Iñárritu’s latest film at Pinewood Studios. The secretive project has generated buzz, especially after it was revealed that John Goodman suffered a hip injury on set. Warner Bros. confirmed that Goodman received immediate treatment, delaying production slightly, though he is expected to recover fully.

This collaboration could be a major awards opportunity for Cruise, who has been nominated for an Academy Award but never won. Iñárritu’s films Birdman and The Revenant have won multiple Oscars, making this a potential breakthrough moment for the actor.

Rumors suggest Cruise moved quickly to join the project after hearing about it, fresh off attending Victoria Beckham’s birthday bash. The film’s plot, described on IMDb as “the most powerful man in the world causes a disaster and embarks on a mission to prove that he is the savior of humanity,” adds to the intrigue.

The star-studded cast includes Jesse Plemons, Michael Stuhlbarg, Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, and others, with Iñárritu leading a writing team that includes Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, and Nicolás Giacobone. As Cruise juggles multiple high-profile projects, fans eagerly await what could be a defining moment in his career.