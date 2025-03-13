Resource-rich yet deprived

The energy crisis in Balochistan has reached a critical point, affecting the daily lives of its residents. As the largest province in Pakistan, Balochistan is endowed with an abundance of natural resources, yet many areas face severe energy shortages. The rapid growth in industrial activities and the increasing number of vehicles have exacerbated the situation, leading to higher energy consumption without adequate infrastructure to support it.

This imbalance has severe consequences, including frequent power outages that strain the local economy, making it challenging for businesses to thrive and for families to maintain a comfortable standard of living. Moreover, the environmental impact of this energy crisis cannot be overlooked. The emissions from unregulated factories and vehicles contribute to air and water pollution, leading to health problems among the population, including respiratory diseases and other serious illnesses.

To address these challenges, the government must take immediate action by investing in sustainable energy solutions, such as hydroelectric power, and enforcing regulations on industrial emissions. Balochistan has immense potential for hydroelectric generation, with a recoverable capacity of 24,736MW. Tapping into this potential can help reduce the province’s reliance on fossil fuels and mitigate the environmental impacts of the energy crisis.

Furthermore, the government should prioritise the exploration and development of new energy sources, including natural gas fields in Balochistan. The province is home to significant natural gas reserves, estimated at 19.3 trillion cubic feet. Developing these resources can help meet the province’s energy demands and reduce its reliance on imported fuels.

In conclusion, the energy crisis in Balochistan requires immediate attention and action. The government must prioritise sustainable energy solutions, enforce regulations on industrial emissions and invest in the exploration and development of new energy sources. By doing so, we can ensure a brighter future for the residents of Balochistan and mitigate the long-term consequences of this crisis.

AMAN MEERAN

PASNI