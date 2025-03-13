Queen Camilla Faces Renewed Scrutiny Over Prince Harry’s Claims and Royal Rift

Queen Camilla continues to face controversy within the British royal family, particularly in light of Prince Harry’s criticisms. Over the years, her public perception has been shaped by comparisons to the late Princess Diana and ongoing tensions with the Sussexes.

Camilla’s relationship with King Charles III, once widely rejected, has remained a point of contention. The birth of Lilibet Diana, named in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and Diana, added another layer of complexity. Reports suggest Camilla was displeased with the name choice, reinforcing divisions within the family.

The royal rift deepened when senior royals, including Camilla and King Charles, did not attend Lilibet’s christening in Los Angeles. According to En Blau, their absence signaled a deliberate move to distance Lilibet from the royal fold.

In Spare, Prince Harry portrays Camilla as a key player in royal conflicts, accusing her of manipulating public narratives to secure her position. His claims have fueled perceptions that Camilla seeks to maintain influence within the monarchy.

With ongoing tensions between the Sussexes and the royal family, Camilla’s role remains a subject of debate. As the queen consort navigates her position, Diana’s legacy continues to cast a long shadow over her place in royal history.