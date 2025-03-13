Punjab CM’s ‘School Meal Program’ acting as catalyst for addressing malnutrition in students

LAHORE: Under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, ‘School Meal Program’ is successfully underway and has been acting as a catalyst for reducing the impact of malnutrition among students significantly, besides the government, through the implementation of better policies and strategy, saved Rs1.78 billion in the first phase of the ‘School Meal Program.’

Within a few months of the launching of ‘School Meal Program’, a unique record of enrolment of more than 55 thousand new students was set. Rs40 million milk packs were provided to the schools in Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and DG Khan. More than three and a half crore milk packs were provided to students in the three districts. The number of students present at the launch of the ‘School Meal Program’ has increased from 3 lakh 61 thousand to 4 lakh 16 thousand.

Transparency and competitive tendering ensured savings in the ‘School Meal Program.’ On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, an effective monitoring and management system has been enforced. She directed to take measures for the ‘School Meal Program’ in other remote districts of South Punjab. She underscored, “All resources are available for the students and the scope of the ‘School Meal Program’ will be expanded gradually.”

Message of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif on World Kidney Day

“I pay tribute to all people who donate kidneys,” said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in her message on World Kidney Day. She added, “It is very important to take care of kidneys for a healthy life.” She highlighted, “The best and free facilities for the treatment of kidney are being provided in Punjab.”

The Punjab Chief Minister underscored, “The free dialysis facilities started by Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will not only be continued but will also be improved upon further.” She said,” A transplant card is being started for the quality treatment of kidney diseases.” She added, “Efforts of all the doctors and nursing staff engaged in the treatment of kidney diseases are commendable.”