Pro-Khalistan leader accuses RAW of orchestrating Jaffar Express attack in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The pro-Khalistan organisation Sikh for Justice (SFJ) has alleged that India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) was behind the recent assault on the Jaffar Express passenger train in Balochistan, warning that ignoring India’s actions could lead to further violence in the region.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun accused India of waging a covert war against Pakistan. He urged international bodies to hold Indian authorities, including National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and RAW officials, accountable for sponsoring terrorism.

“India under Modi is not just a regional threat but a full-fledged terrorist state,” Pannun claimed, alleging that Indian intelligence agencies are involved in targeted killings, extremist operations, and destabilisation campaigns across South Asia. He warned that if India’s “state-sponsored terrorism” continues unchecked, future attacks could result in even greater loss of life.

Pannun’s remarks follow a brutal assault on the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express in the Bolan district of Balochistan earlier this week. Militants, reportedly linked to the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), attacked the train, took passengers hostage, and engaged in a prolonged standoff with Pakistani security forces.

The two-day military operation ended with the deaths of 33 militants and the rescue of the remaining hostages. However, the attack resulted in the deaths of 21 passengers and four security personnel.

Security officials said the militants maintained contact with handlers in Afghanistan throughout the siege, raising concerns about foreign involvement in Pakistan’s internal security challenges.

Pakistan has long accused India of supporting separatist groups and militant networks in Balochistan in an effort to destabilise the region. The latest accusations from Sikh for Justice add to mounting international scrutiny of India’s intelligence activities. These concerns have intensified following allegations that Indian operatives have carried out assassinations of Sikh separatists in other countries.

Pannun called for diplomatic and economic sanctions against India’s intelligence agencies, urging the global community to intervene before further violence erupts. “The world can no longer ignore India’s role in sponsoring terrorism,” he said.