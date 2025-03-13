Princess Kate Middleton Announces Exciting Plans Amid Royal Baby News

Princess Kate has officially announced her plans for St. Patrick’s Day, continuing her annual tradition with the Irish Guards. As the regiment’s colonel, the Princess of Wales will attend the celebrations at Wellington Barracks in London.

During the visit, Kate, 43, will present long service and good conduct medals to members of the regiment. She will also take part in the parade and distribute the traditional sprigs of shamrock to officers, guardsmen, and the Irish Wolfhound regimental mascot.

The princess will then meet junior cadets, known as the ‘Mini Micks,’ before posing for official photographs with the officers and sergeants. Her visit will conclude with a stop at the Junior Ranks dining hall, where she will be toasted by senior guardsmen and meet their families.

Kate’s announcement comes shortly after news that family friend, the Duke of Westminster, and his wife, Olivia, are expecting their first child. A spokesperson for the couple confirmed they are “delighted” and looking forward to becoming parents this summer.

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster have kept a low profile since their wedding in June 2024. Despite their preference for privacy, they recently attended the wedding of Olivia’s younger brother in Spain, marking a rare public appearance.