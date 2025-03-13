Entertainment

Prince Harry Clashes With Meghan Markle Over Archie and Lilibet’s Privacy

By Web Desk

Prince Harry is reportedly taking a firm stand against Meghan Markle when it comes to protecting their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, from public scrutiny. A well-placed insider told RadarOnline that while Harry supports Meghan’s new show, he is adamant about keeping their children out of it.

According to the source, Harry is proud of Meghan’s latest project and excited for her to express herself. However, he strongly opposes their kids being involved, fearing the show’s personal aspects will renew media interest in their private lives.

Despite his protective stance, Harry shares a close bond with Archie, often engaging in adventurous activities together. “Archie is like a miniature version of his dad,” the insider revealed, noting that Harry takes him surfing, biking, and swimming.

Looking ahead, Harry reportedly plans to take Archie go-kart racing and off-roading in the desert. The source emphasized that while Harry enjoys adrenaline-fueled activities with his son, his primary focus remains on safeguarding both children’s privacy.

King Charles Struggles With Distance From Grandchildren Archie and Lilibet Amid Cancer Treatment
Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence On Nasty Rumor About Son Mason
Web Desk
Web Desk

Pakistan Today
