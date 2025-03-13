PM seeks roadmap for enhancing Pak-Uzbek trade volume to $2b

Uzbek envoy says President Mirziyoyev fully committed to transform existing ties between two countries into mutually beneficial economic ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday underscored the need to devise a roadmap to work towards the enhancement of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan to USD 2 billion, as had been agreed between the leadership of both countries.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Ambassador of Uzbekistan Alisher Tukhtaev, who paid a courtesy call on him here, particularly highlighted Pakistan’s interest in enhancing cooperation with Uzbekistan in mining and minerals, railways, including the Trans Afghan Railways project, Special Economic Zones, banking, tourism, culture and renewable energy.

He conveyed his warm greetings, through the ambassador, to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and expressed his deepest gratitude for the warmth and hospitality extended to him and his delegation during their recent visit to Tashkent last month.

Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed his complete satisfaction at the excellent progress made between the two countries during his visit, which included the formation of a High Level Strategic Cooperation Council, as well as the signing of a number of important agreements and MOUs in various fields.

He told the envoy that upon his return from Tashkent, he had tasked the ministers of relevant areas to ensure prompt follow-up on the decisions taken by the two leaders.

The ambassador told the prime minister that President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was fully committed to strengthening Uzbekistan’s ties with Pakistan and to transform the excellent political relations between the two countries into mutually beneficial economic ties.

He also shared that President Mirziyoyev had accepted the prime minister’s invitation to undertake an official visit to Pakistan later this year, the dates for which would be worked out between the two sides.