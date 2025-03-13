Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown Finally Breaks Silence Over ‘Age and Accent’ Remarks

By Web Desk

Millie Bobby Brown has addressed ongoing scrutiny over her appearance and speaking style, shutting down remarks about her age and accent. The Stranger Things star, now 21, reacted to claims that she looks older than her age and accusations that she deliberately alters her accent.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Brown dismissed the criticism, stating, “People say I look like I’m 40, but they met me when I was 10—of course, I look different now.” She added, “My face grew. What do you want me to do about that?”

Regarding her accent, Brown explained that she naturally mimics speech as part of her craft. “I grew up in America, and my accent changes. That’s what I do as an actress,” she said.

The Damsel star also pushed back against judgment on her makeup choices and evolving image. “I wear a lot of makeup because I like it. You’re not going to tell me how to be a girl,” she asserted.

Brown previously criticized the media for obsessively analyzing her looks and expecting her to remain a child star forever. Earlier this month, she called out those who “dissect my face, my body, my choices” and insist she should be “frozen in time.”

