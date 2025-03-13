World

Mark Carney to be sworn in as Canada’s prime minister tomorrow

By Agencies

OTTAWA: Mark Carney will be sworn in as Canada’s next prime minister tomorrow on Friday morning, marking the final day of Justin Trudeau’s more than nine years in power.

Governor General Mary Simon will preside over the swearing-in of Carney and his cabinet ministers on Friday at 11 am, her office said in a statement.

Carney, a former central banker who led the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, was elected leader of the Liberal Party of Canada on Sunday. He will become Canada’s 24th prime minister.

Carney will take over at a tumultuous time in Canada, which is in the midst of a trade war with longtime ally the United States under President Donald Trump and must hold a general election soon.

Carney’s new cabinet may be about half the size of Trudeau’s executive, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The cabinet is expected to have between 15 and 20 ministers, down from 37 currently including the prime minister, the report added, citing a source.

Previous article
Yasmeen Lari declines Israeli award over Gaza atrocities
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Reveals Which Kid She’s Saving Kanye West’s First Engagement...

Kim Kardashian already knows which of her children will inherit her original engagement ring from Kanye West. On the latest episode of The Kardashians,...

Here’s How Gene Hackman’s Dogs Led Rescuers to His Body After Tragic Death with Wife

Queen Camilla Faces Renewed Scrutiny Over Prince Harry’s Claims and Royal Rift

Justin Bieber Debuts New Look Amid Hailey Bieber Divorce Speculation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.