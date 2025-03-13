Lewis Hamilton Channels Ferris Bueller in Hilarious Tribute Ahead of Ferrari Debut

Lewis Hamilton is kicking off his first season with Ferrari in style—by recreating a classic scene from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The seven-time Formula One champion, 40, shared a video reenacting the iconic car-stealing moment from the 1986 film, marking his highly anticipated debut with the Italian team.

In the clip, Hamilton plays the garage attendant who takes off with the Ferrari after Ferris (Matthew Broderick) and Cameron (Alan Ruck) nervously drop it off. “This has been a dream,” he wrote on Instagram on March 12, calling Ferris Bueller’s Day Off one of his favorite childhood movies.

The F1 star explained that the skit was a way to “pay homage to the iconic film and celebrate my first season with Ferrari.” The high-production recreation also featured a surprise cameo from Edward Norton as the garage attendant’s joyriding friend.

Hamilton, who spent 12 years with Mercedes before joining Ferrari, ended the post by promising to bring the same “energy and excitement” to the racetrack. “Andiamo!” he added, a nod to his new Italian team.

In January, Hamilton reflected on the significance of his move, calling his first day with Ferrari “one of those moments you never forget.” His first official race for the team will be at the Australian Grand Prix from March 14-16.