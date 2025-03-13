Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence On Nasty Rumor About Son Mason

Kourtney Kardashian has dismissed a viral conspiracy theory claiming her 15-year-old son, Mason Disick, secretly fathered a child. Addressing the false narrative on social media, she made it clear that the speculation was entirely untrue.

On Monday, the reality star stated she typically ignores rumors but felt compelled to speak out since it involved her son. “Mason does not have a child,” she wrote on Instagram, emphasizing that misleading stories about minors should not be tolerated.

The rumor, which falsely claimed Mason had a one-year-old daughter named Piper, gained traction after a fake Instagram account pretending to be him responded to questions about the alleged child. Kardashian confirmed the account was not her son’s.

She urged the public and media to respect her son’s privacy, stating, “He is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him.” The Kardashians star also called out those making videos about her children, asking them to stop spreading misinformation.