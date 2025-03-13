Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence On Nasty Rumor About Son Mason

By Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian has dismissed a viral conspiracy theory claiming her 15-year-old son, Mason Disick, secretly fathered a child. Addressing the false narrative on social media, she made it clear that the speculation was entirely untrue.

On Monday, the reality star stated she typically ignores rumors but felt compelled to speak out since it involved her son. “Mason does not have a child,” she wrote on Instagram, emphasizing that misleading stories about minors should not be tolerated.

The rumor, which falsely claimed Mason had a one-year-old daughter named Piper, gained traction after a fake Instagram account pretending to be him responded to questions about the alleged child. Kardashian confirmed the account was not her son’s.

She urged the public and media to respect her son’s privacy, stating, “He is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him.” The Kardashians star also called out those making videos about her children, asking them to stop spreading misinformation.

Previous article
Prince Harry Clashes With Meghan Markle Over Archie and Lilibet’s Privacy
Next article
Millie Bobby Brown Finally Breaks Silence Over ‘Age and Accent’ Remarks
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

King Charles Struggles With Distance From Grandchildren Archie and Lilibet Amid...

King Charles is reportedly heartbroken over his limited relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. A royal expert...

Brad Pitt Moves Forward With Ines de Ramon After Finalizing Angelina Jolie Divorce

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 13th March, 2025

25-3-13 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.